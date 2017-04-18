Giants manager Bruce Bochy undergoes minor heart procedure

Bruce Bochy will not be with the Giants on Tuesday for the start of a two-game interleague series in Kansas City after undergoing a minor procedure to alleviate discomfort from an abnormal heartbeat, the team announced Tuesday.
Bochy, who had the ablation procedure in San Diego and will return home to rest, will rejoin the team in Denver on Friday when the Giants will begin a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.
Bench coach Ron Wotus will temporarily take over managerial duties during the Giants’ series against the Royals. San Francisco defeated Kansas City in the 2014 World Series – the team’s third and most recent championship since 2010.
Bochy, 61, has had a recent history of heart issues. In February 2015, he had unscheduled heart surgery and missed a good portion of spring training. He also was hospitalized with an irregular heart beat last August. Bochy’s contract with the Giants is through the 2019 season.
The Giants are 5-9 this season.
Comments