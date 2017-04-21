San Francisco Giants

Giants’ Madison Bumgarner injured in dirt bike accident, goes on DL

The San Francisco Giants have placed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list after suffering bruised ribs and a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain, the team announced Friday hours before beginning a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Bumgarner, who saw his season record drop to 0-3 on Wednesday night in Kansas City, was injured during a dirt-bike accident during the team’s day off in Denver.

The team says the 27-year-old ace is at the team’s hotel in Denver resting.

