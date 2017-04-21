Giants’ Madison Bumgarner injured in dirt bike accident, goes on DL

The San Francisco Giants have placed starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list after suffering bruised ribs and a grade one or two left shoulder AC sprain, the team announced Friday hours before beginning a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
Bumgarner, who saw his season record drop to 0-3 on Wednesday night in Kansas City, was injured during a dirt-bike accident during the team’s day off in Denver.
The team says the 27-year-old ace is at the team’s hotel in Denver resting.
Return for more on this story.
Comments