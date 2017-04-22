That’s gotta hurt: 5 notable Giants injuries from this decade

The Giants’ 6-5 loss Friday in Colorado saw the team blow a three-run lead and drop to 6-11, the second-worst record in the majors through three weeks.
But that wasn’t the most painful part. Earlier that day, the Giants announced that left-hander Madison Bumgarner – their ace – was headed to the disabled list after injuring his ribs and shoulder in an off-day dirt bike accident on Thursday.
The injury, which could sideline Bumgarner for as much as eight weeks, put a damper on the season for many Giants fans. And the preventable nature of the injury has earned Bumgarner quite the razzing on Twitter.
All MLB teams deal with injuries to one degree or another. But since the start of the decade, San Francisco has had a few that stand out, from the devastating to the bizarre. Here are five of them:
POSEY BREAKS LEG – MAY 25, 2011
Perhaps the most memorable and cringe-inducing for Giants fans, catcher Buster Posey missed the rest of 2011 after breaking his leg in a hard, home-plate collision with Marlins outfielder Scott Cousins on a sac fly.
The collision not only sunk the team’s chances that year as the Giants missed the playoffs, but likely played a pivotal role in MLB’s rule changes regarding home plate collisions, instituted in 2014.
PENCE’S BROKEN FOREARM ENDS STREAK – MARCH 5, 2015
An unmatched workhorse for the Giants up to that point, Hunter Pence missed all of April 2015 after getting hit by a pitch in a spring training game against the Cubs.
Pence played just 52 games that season and 106 in 2016. While separate, unrelated injuries accounted for most of that missed time, the broken forearm stands out for ending Pence’s then-active, MLB-best streak of 383 consecutive games played.
STRAY BALL GIVES BELT CONCUSSION – JULY 19, 2014
Posey and Pence’s injuries both came in-game. But in the middle of 2014, a stray ball thrown during batting practice struck first baseman Brandon Belt in the face, leading to immediate dizziness.
Belt wound up on the DL with a concussion. He missed the rest of July and played just five games in August before more concussion symptoms sent him back to the DL until mid-September.
AFFELDT CUTS HAND – SEPT. 9, 2011
In September 2011, recently retired, left-handed reliever Jeremy Affeldt suffered a deep cut in his right hand. It didn’t happen during a game or any other baseball related activity.
He sliced his hand while using a knife to separate frozen hamburgers. Affeldt missed the rest of the season.
AFFELDT PLAYS WITH HIS KIDS – AUG. 24, 2015
Affeldt was the victim of another off-day incident – one he called “embarrassing” – in August 2015, when he slipped and fell while playing with his three sons at his offseason home.
This time, Affeldt partially dislocated his left knee and landed on the 15-day DL. He returned Sept. 9, 2015, appearing in eight more games. He then retired at the end of the season.
