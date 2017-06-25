Giants third baseman Ryder Jones played his first major-league game Saturday, a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at AT&T Park.
Giants third baseman Ryder Jones played his first major-league game Saturday, a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at AT&T Park. Jeff Chiu The Associated Press
Giants third baseman Ryder Jones played his first major-league game Saturday, a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at AT&T Park. Jeff Chiu The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants

June 25, 2017 4:45 PM

How did Ryder Jones prepare for the show? By playing ‘MLB The Show’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

Baseball players all have different ways of preparing for their first trip to the show.

Former River Cats infielder Ryder Jones got ready for his Giants debut by firing up “MLB The Show 17.”

According to Bleacher Report, Jones – who played his first major-league game Saturday when the Giants hosted the New York Mets – played the PlayStation 4 game Friday night. Jones knew that Jacob deGrom was starting for the visitors, so he had his teammate Christian Arroyo use the Mets, with deGrom as the starter.

Jones said he went 0 for 2 on the video game against deGrom.

“We were just messing around,” Jones told ESPN about playing the game as preparation for the call-up. “I think I got a knock, maybe a popup. Arroyo was manning the deGrom and he threw me some good pitches.”

In the Giants’ 5-2 loss to the Mets on Saturday, Jones – who is playing third base while Eduardo Nunez is on the disabled list – went 0 for 4 overall, with his first three at-bats coming against deGrom.

After going 0 for 2 Sunday against the Mets, Jones is still seeking his first major-league hit. He hit .299 in 53 games with the River Cats.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A's end week with sweep while Giants continue falling into a heap

A's end week with sweep while Giants continue falling into a heap 1:09

A's end week with sweep while Giants continue falling into a heap
A's and Giants aren't too hot, but Alonso and Nunez are 1:04

A's and Giants aren't too hot, but Alonso and Nunez are
Giants ace to throw soon; A's place 3 pitchers on DL 1:17

Giants ace to throw soon; A's place 3 pitchers on DL

View More Video

Sports Videos