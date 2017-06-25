How did Ryder Jones prepare for the show? By playing ‘MLB The Show’

Baseball players all have different ways of preparing for their first trip to the show.
Former River Cats infielder Ryder Jones got ready for his Giants debut by firing up “MLB The Show 17.”
WATCH: Highlights: #SFGiants rookie Ryder Jones shows off his glove in #MLB debut https://t.co/6PhuFNgWk5 pic.twitter.com/XCChSjA52a— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) June 25, 2017
According to Bleacher Report, Jones – who played his first major-league game Saturday when the Giants hosted the New York Mets – played the PlayStation 4 game Friday night. Jones knew that Jacob deGrom was starting for the visitors, so he had his teammate Christian Arroyo use the Mets, with deGrom as the starter.
Jones said he went 0 for 2 on the video game against deGrom.
“We were just messing around,” Jones told ESPN about playing the game as preparation for the call-up. “I think I got a knock, maybe a popup. Arroyo was manning the deGrom and he threw me some good pitches.”
In the Giants’ 5-2 loss to the Mets on Saturday, Jones – who is playing third base while Eduardo Nunez is on the disabled list – went 0 for 4 overall, with his first three at-bats coming against deGrom.
After going 0 for 2 Sunday against the Mets, Jones is still seeking his first major-league hit. He hit .299 in 53 games with the River Cats.
Comments