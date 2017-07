San Francisco Giants All-Star catcher Buster Posey and his wife, Kristen, pledged this season to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, another supporter of the cause, talk about their united front before Wednesday afternoon's game at AT&T Park against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 14, 2016. Vitale says losing a baseball game for Posey or the hassles he faces annually traveling from one college basketball game to the next can't compare to the plight victims of pediatric cancer and their families face every day.