Bumgarner’s return met with cheers, fan celebration on Twitter

After missing nearly three months with a dirt bike injury that had some fans feeling unsympathetic, Madison Bumgarner on Saturday started his first big-league game since April 19.
Bumgarner gave up three earned runs in seven innings off two home runs, departing with the game tied 3-3 for a no decision. He began his outing as dominantly as possible, striking out the side in order in the first inning.
The Giants have sputtered since the injury, owning the second worst record in baseball entering Saturday, a full 27 games out of first place.
But the ace left-hander’s return to the mound had many fans cheering at Petco Park.
