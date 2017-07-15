San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner works against a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in San Diego.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner works against a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in San Diego. Gregory Bull AP
San Francisco Giants

July 15, 2017 8:21 PM

Bumgarner’s return met with cheers, fan celebration on Twitter

By Michael McGough

After missing nearly three months with a dirt bike injury that had some fans feeling unsympathetic, Madison Bumgarner on Saturday started his first big-league game since April 19.

Bumgarner gave up three earned runs in seven innings off two home runs, departing with the game tied 3-3 for a no decision. He began his outing as dominantly as possible, striking out the side in order in the first inning.

The Giants have sputtered since the injury, owning the second worst record in baseball entering Saturday, a full 27 games out of first place.

But the ace left-hander’s return to the mound had many fans cheering at Petco Park.

Others chimed in on Twitter.

 
