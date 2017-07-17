Giants’ National League-record sellout streak ends after seven years

It looks like losing has finally started to chase Giants fans from AT&T Park.
The Giants’ sellout streak ended at 530 games on Monday night after the announced attendance for the game against the Cleveland Indians was 39,538, according to the Associated Press’ Janie McCauley. AT&T Park’s capacity is 41,503, according to the Giants’ website.
Giants sellout streak is OVER at NL-record 530 games. Attendance tonight: 39,538. Dated back to 2010, first World Series title season here.— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) July 18, 2017
The Giants’ streak dated to Oct. 1, 2010, the season of its first World Series title in San Francisco, according to MLB.com. It was the longest active streak in the majors, and was the second-longest in MLB history.
The American League’s Boston Red Sox own the longest streak, selling out 794 games from 2003-13 at Fenway Park, according to MLB.com.
