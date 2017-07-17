The Giants have hit just 75 home runs in 2017, which is the fewest amount among major league teams. Here's a look at the first half of the season. nharris@sacbee.com Noel Harris
San Francisco Giants

July 17, 2017 9:37 PM

Giants’ National League-record sellout streak ends after seven years

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

It looks like losing has finally started to chase Giants fans from AT&T Park.

The Giants’ sellout streak ended at 530 games on Monday night after the announced attendance for the game against the Cleveland Indians was 39,538, according to the Associated Press’ Janie McCauley. AT&T Park’s capacity is 41,503, according to the Giants’ website.

The Giants’ streak dated to Oct. 1, 2010, the season of its first World Series title in San Francisco, according to MLB.com. It was the longest active streak in the majors, and was the second-longest in MLB history.

The American League’s Boston Red Sox own the longest streak, selling out 794 games from 2003-13 at Fenway Park, according to MLB.com.

 
