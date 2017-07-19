How a Giants-Panda reunion is rounding into shape after Red Sox release Sandoval

Panda-monium is making its way back to San Francisco.
Pablo Sandoval, who was affectionately known as “Kung Fu Panda” while reaching the major leagues with the Giants, is in agreement to rejoin his former club on a minor-league deal, according to several reports. He was released Wednesday by the Boston Red Sox, who designated Sandoval for assignment last week but he failed to report.
He has yet to clear waivers, so he can’t sign any deal until he becomes a free agent later this week.
“I’m waiting for Friday to make a decision, and the Giants are one of my options,” Sandoval told ESPN’s Marly Rivera in a text. “I have a few teams interested but I can’t make a decision until Friday.”
Sandoval, who left the Giants after the 2014 season, signed a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston in free agency in November of that year.
A two-time All-Star with San Francisco, Sandoval failed to live up to the expectations of his deal with the Red Sox. The third baseman hit just .237 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 161 games with the American League club. During his two-plus seasons in Boston, he has placed on the disabled list four times, including a 60-day stint in April 2016 during which he had left shoulder surgery.
The Mercury News reports that Sandoval is expected to join the River Cats in a bid to return to the majors. He’ll have to pass a physical first. ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area also reported the deal.
Sandoval, who turns 31 next month, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Giants, helping them win three World Series rings. He hit .294 with 106 homers and 462 RBIs. He was the 2012 World Series MVP, helping the Giants sweep the Detroit Tigers. He hit .500 with three home runs and four RBIs in the four games.
