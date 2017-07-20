Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Sandoval stands in the dugout during a game against the host Baltimore Orioles on April 21. Sandoval was released Wednesday, and reports say he’ll sign a minor league deal to return to the Giants organization.
San Francisco Giants

July 20, 2017 5:24 PM

Sandoval to be a Giant again? Many on social media don’t consider it a hit

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

It’s looking a lot like Pablo Sandoval will be a Giant again.

According to multiple reports Wednesday and more on Thursday, the player affectionately known as “Kung Fu Panda” is expected to sign a minor league deal with San Francisco, the city where he spent his first seven major league seasons.

Sandoval, who was released by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday after signing a five-year, $95 million deal following the 2014 season, was immediately linked to the Giants. He was released because he failed to report after being designated for assignment last week.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that he’ll sign with San Francisco once he clears waivers at 10 a.m. PDT, pending a physical. He’ll then play with the River Cats first in a bid to return to the majors.

People on Twitter spoke out on the reports:

 
