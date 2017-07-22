San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) blows a bubble in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday October 25, 2012 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif.
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) blows a bubble in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday October 25, 2012 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) blows a bubble in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday October 25, 2012 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

San Francisco Giants

July 22, 2017 10:45 PM

Happy holidays? Pablo Sandoval wears Christmas jersey in Giants’ July minor-league start

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

A fan favorite for several years in San Francisco, third baseman Pablo Sandoval is back with the organization, making his debut with the Class A San Jose Giants on Saturday night.

His appearance caught plenty of eyes – and how could it not? He, and the rest of the team, played the evening’s 5-4 loss in Christmas-themed jerseys.

The gift to fans in San Jose came as part of San Jose’s “Christmas in July” weekend promotion.

Playing as designated hitter, Sandoval went 1 for 4 in the game with a walk and an RBI groundout. He’s expected to join the River Cats on Tuesday.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Giants lacked power as they struggled through season's first half

Giants lacked power as they struggled through season's first half 1:29

Giants lacked power as they struggled through season's first half
Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning
A's, Giants on opposite ends of three-game weekend sweeps 1:09

A's, Giants on opposite ends of three-game weekend sweeps

View More Video