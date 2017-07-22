Happy holidays? Pablo Sandoval wears Christmas jersey in Giants’ July minor-league start

A fan favorite for several years in San Francisco, third baseman Pablo Sandoval is back with the organization, making his debut with the Class A San Jose Giants on Saturday night.

His appearance caught plenty of eyes – and how could it not? He, and the rest of the team, played the evening’s 5-4 loss in Christmas-themed jerseys.

gets a hit! pic.twitter.com/6CsOudI3eR — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 23, 2017

The gift to fans in San Jose came as part of San Jose’s “Christmas in July” weekend promotion.

The jerseys and hats to be worn by Pablo and the rest of the #SJGiants the next 2 nights. Christmas in July weekend at Muni. https://t.co/Xlj3dztnrn — Joe Ritzo (@JoeRitzo) July 22, 2017

@SJGiants sing with us... jingle bells, jingle bells, Pablo Sandoval on his way! pic.twitter.com/PvV95UIPR0 — Jamie Holian (@jay_me_ho) July 23, 2017

Pablo Sandoval singles in his first at bat in San Jose then questions himself on why he returned after being subjected to wearing this... pic.twitter.com/TmYYj46vyE — Takumu Ted (@69mangoman) July 23, 2017

Playing as designated hitter, Sandoval went 1 for 4 in the game with a walk and an RBI groundout. He’s expected to join the River Cats on Tuesday.