Here’s why Giants-Dodgers is baseball’s best rivalry (yes, a study was actually done)

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Eric Gagne, third from right, is held by teammate Adrian Beltre and San Francisco Giants' Ray Durham as Dodgers catcher Paul LoDuca holds San Francisco Giants' Michael Tucker in the eighth inning on June 24, 2004, in San Francisco. Tucker rushed the mound after being knocked down by a pitch from Gagne causing a bench-clearing brawl. Giants won, 9-3. MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ AP file