Giants first baseman Brandon Belt lists Northern California home for $3.65 million

Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, but at least one player is still on the move. San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has put his Alamo, Calif., home on the market for $3.65 million.
Set on an acre of grounds, the two-story home with a wraparound porch was renovated last year and combines Craftsman and farmhouse elements. Details include wrought-iron fixtures, vertical siding and overhanging eaves supported by pedestals.
S.F. Giants’ Brandon Belt lists Northern California home for $3.65 million https://t.co/SuZnv4C49I pic.twitter.com/diijb1uUH2— LA Luxury (@LALuxForYou) August 1, 2017
A vaulted-ceiling entry, formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms lie within nearly 4,800 square feet of living space. The master suite features an adjoining sitting room and spa-like bath with heated floors and a Victoria & Albert soaking tub.
Outside, a covered breezeway connects the main house and a three-car garage. An in-law studio with an additional 880 square feet of space sits above the garage. Lawns and mature trees fill out the grounds.
The listing represents a quick turnaround for Belt, who bought the property in January for $3.45 million, records show.
Julie Del Santo and Bryan Hurlbut of Dudum Real Estate Group hold the listing.
Belt, 29, has won two World Series titles with the Giants and was an all-star in 2016. He is in the second year of a six-year, $79-million contract extension.
