San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain raises his arms walking to the dugout after pitching in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. Cain made his final start after announcing his retirement. Eric Risberg AP

‘Class act’ Matt Cain’s final start earns hugs, applause and lots of love on Twitter

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 30, 2017 3:39 PM

Matt Cain – a three-time World Series champion and thrower of a perfect game who spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants – got plenty of love before, during and after his last major league start Saturday, in which he pitched five innings of shut-out ball against the San Diego Padres.

Cain, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, left Saturday’s game with a 1-0 lead over the Padres after five innings of two-hit ball. San Diego tied it up in the sixth to leave Cain with a no decision. San Francisco went on to lose 3-2 after a blown save in the ninth inning by Sam Dyson.

The mood at AT&T Park was as jovial as could be for a team entering with 97 losses. Cain, who debuted with the Giants in 2005, received multiple standing ovations from the crowd in attendance and hugs from teammates in the dugout as manager Bruce Bochy pulled him from Saturday’s game. Tears were shed.

Fans, media, teammates and more took to Twitter to appreciate Cain’s storied Giants career.

