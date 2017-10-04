Barry Bonds swings for a sale of his Bay Area mansion

More Videos

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:25

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

Pause
Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire 0:36

Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' 1:19

President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare'

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 1:47

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right'

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

  • A glance at when Barry Bonds became home run king 10 years ago

    San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became Major League Baseball's career home run champion 10 years ago, on Aug. 7, 2017, by hitting his 756th career home run at AT&T Park, surpassing Hank Aaron's total.

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became Major League Baseball's career home run champion 10 years ago, on Aug. 7, 2017, by hitting his 756th career home run at AT&T Park, surpassing Hank Aaron's total.
San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became Major League Baseball's career home run champion 10 years ago, on Aug. 7, 2017, by hitting his 756th career home run at AT&T Park, surpassing Hank Aaron's total.

San Francisco Giants

Barry Bonds swings for a sale of his Bay Area mansion

Jack Flemming

Los Angeles Times

October 04, 2017 10:32 AM

After blasting 762 home runs during his MLB career, Barry Bonds is now simply looking for a new home to run. The slugger has put his Mediterranean-style home on the market for $6.6 million.

The five-bedroom home sits on a half-acre plot in Hillsborough, in San Mateo County. A set of pillars frames the arched doorway, which opens to a two-story entry with hardwood floors.

See Barry Bonds’ home in this photo gallery.

Exposed beams line the high ceilings in the living space, where custom wood shelving surrounds a dome window.

The 5,170-square-foot home features two kitchens, one in the house and one on the patio. The former has a large island and dining area, while the latter has stainless steel appliances adjacent to a large outdoor fireplace.

The master bedroom has its own sitting area and opens to the spacious backyard, complete with a separate patio surrounded by a lawn and landscaping. Three other bedroom suites are in the main residence, and the guest house has a bathroom and pantry.

Other amenities include an office, loft and three-car garage.

Stanley Lo of Green Banker Realty holds the listing.

Perhaps the $6.6-million price tag means something to Bonds. Move the decimal point four spaces to the left and you have 660, which is the home run that tied Bonds with his own godfather, Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

During his 22-year career, Bonds played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, making 14 All-Star teams. He crushed 73 home runs in 2001, the most ever in a single season.

He bought the home in 2015 for $6 million, according to public records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home

View More Video