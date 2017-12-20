Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, right, reacts after striking in front of Giants catcher Buster Posey in a 2013 game. The two will be teammates in San Francisco because Longoria was traded to the Giants on Wednesday.
San Francisco Giants

From a Ray to the bay: What’s being said about Evan Longoria’s trade to the Giants

By Noel Harris

December 20, 2017 06:08 PM

The Giants may have missed out on Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani, but on Wednesday they acquired an All-Star in a trade.

Third baseman Evan Longoria is heading to San Francisco in a deal that sends outfielder Denard Span, former River Cats infielder Christian Arroyo and minor-league pitchers Stephen Woods and Matt Krook to the Tampa Bay Rays, who will also send cash to the Giants.

Longoria, 32, brings star power and defense to the hot corner for the Giants. The 2008 American League Rookie of the Year is a three-time All-Star and has three Gold Gloves, including this past season for the Rays, the only team he’s played for during his 10-year career.

“I’m looking forward to bringing everything I can and more to the clubhouse and the organization and being back in the postseason and winning like I expect to do,” Longoria told The Associated Press.

Fans of both teams took to Twitter to discuss the trade:

