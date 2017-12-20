From a Ray to the bay: What’s being said about Evan Longoria’s trade to the Giants

The Giants may have missed out on Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani, but on Wednesday they acquired an All-Star in a trade.
Third baseman Evan Longoria is heading to San Francisco in a deal that sends outfielder Denard Span, former River Cats infielder Christian Arroyo and minor-league pitchers Stephen Woods and Matt Krook to the Tampa Bay Rays, who will also send cash to the Giants.
Longoria, 32, brings star power and defense to the hot corner for the Giants. The 2008 American League Rookie of the Year is a three-time All-Star and has three Gold Gloves, including this past season for the Rays, the only team he’s played for during his 10-year career.
“I’m looking forward to bringing everything I can and more to the clubhouse and the organization and being back in the postseason and winning like I expect to do,” Longoria told The Associated Press.
