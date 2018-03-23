San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is looked over by manager Bruce Bochy, right, and a trainer after getting hit in the arm by a batted ball during the third inning of a spring baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is looked over by manager Bruce Bochy, right, and a trainer after getting hit in the arm by a batted ball during the third inning of a spring baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018. Chris Carlson AP Photo
Giants fans lament on Twitter as Bumgarner will miss ‘significant’ time

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 06:27 PM

It's another dark day for San Francisco Giants fans, as well as fantasy baseball managers, as ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner broke a bone in his pitching hand during a Friday spring training game, Giants beat writers have reported.

Bumgarner took a direct hit from a line drive by Kansas City's Whit Merrifield. He fractured the fifth metacarpal, the bone attached to the pinkie finger, X-rays showed. No timetable has been set, but some estimates are expecting it'll be six to eight weeks. Similar injuries have taken some pitchers as long as three months to recover from.

Though a significant blow to the 2018 Giants, this injury earned Bumgarner a lot less ridicule than the one that sent him to the disabled list last year. A dirt bike accident last April on an off-day forced him to miss about three months with a shoulder sprain, with many fans unsympathetic on social media.

This time around on Twitter, there's more sympathy, sorrow and scrambling by fantasy baseball enthusiasts as one of baseball's best pitchers is sidelined yet again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

