Giants fans lament on Twitter as Bumgarner will miss ‘significant’ time

It's another dark day for San Francisco Giants fans, as well as fantasy baseball managers, as ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner broke a bone in his pitching hand during a Friday spring training game, Giants beat writers have reported.
Bumgarner took a direct hit from a line drive by Kansas City's Whit Merrifield. He fractured the fifth metacarpal, the bone attached to the pinkie finger, X-rays showed. No timetable has been set, but some estimates are expecting it'll be six to eight weeks. Similar injuries have taken some pitchers as long as three months to recover from.
Though a significant blow to the 2018 Giants, this injury earned Bumgarner a lot less ridicule than the one that sent him to the disabled list last year. A dirt bike accident last April on an off-day forced him to miss about three months with a shoulder sprain, with many fans unsympathetic on social media.
This time around on Twitter, there's more sympathy, sorrow and scrambling by fantasy baseball enthusiasts as one of baseball's best pitchers is sidelined yet again.
Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was struck in his pitching hand or wrist by a Whit Merrifield line drive and leaves the game in the third inning. Very ominous— Chris Haft/SF Giants (@sfgiantsbeat) March 23, 2018
Madison Bumgarner has a fractured hand— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 23, 2018
Madison Bumgarner....NOOOOO! This so sucks! At least this injury wasn't crashing on some bike. But still. No MadBum on opening day of baseball? That so sucks. Sighs, darn. #SFGiants— Nicolette Love (@nickibabylove) March 24, 2018
Terrible news for the Giants. Madison Bumgarner breaks his pitching hand after being hit by a liner in his last start of the Spring. Out 6-8 weeks, according to @Buster_ESPN. At least he wasn't riding a dirt bike?— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) March 24, 2018
Madison Bumgarner is a life saver and homeboy for the #SFGiants providing a great excuse to suck one more season - 5 years running now - nearly as bad as the #dbacks @hankschulman— Time In (@Oswald2u) March 24, 2018
Sad news about Madison bumgarner. I was looking forward to Kershaw crushing him next week on opening day— Alex Maldonado (@alexmaldo404) March 24, 2018
So Madison Bumgarner, once the scion of durability, has officially entered the freak accident stage of his career.— Brad Johnson (@BaseballATeam) March 24, 2018
Big gut punch to @SFGiants with the news that Madison Bumgarner sustained a fractured left hand today#SFGiants— Marcos Breton (@MarcosBreton) March 23, 2018
LIVE LOOK:#SFGiants fans wait to hear the extent of Madison Bumgarner's injury. pic.twitter.com/jeDiqVHwtf— Gabe (@925mlbfan) March 23, 2018
The Doyers/Giants rivalry is best when Madison Bumgarner is healthy enough to get rekt by our team.— pls (@doyerspls) March 23, 2018
Our condolences, Giants. https://t.co/3m0cuvRQjn
Due to Madison Bumgarner's unfortunate injury, the Giants had to name a new Opening Day starter. pic.twitter.com/0WV74TOeFk— Ned2point0 (@Ned2point0) March 23, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
