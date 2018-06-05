This pitcher could become tallest player in majors. The Giants are banking on it.

'Do you play basketball?' Life as a nearly 7-foot UK pitcher At a towering 6'11", Kentucky's Friday night starter Sean Hjelle was named 2017 SEC Pitcher of the Year. Here he discusses how the length helps him and confuses passers-by. McClatchy ×

