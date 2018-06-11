Why two Giants are in good position to return to the MLB All-Star Game

If voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game ended today, two Giants would be making their return to the Midsummer Classic.
Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey led their respective positions in votes Monday, when the first National League ballot update was announced.
The American League leaders will be announced Tuesday.
Despite the early leads, it's not a lock that Crawford or Posey will make it. A lot can change in the next 3 1/2 weeks, as ballots will be accepted until July 5.
Crawford, a shortstop whose only All-Star appearance came in 2015, is at 466,021 votes, more than double the number for the Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (225,182).
Posey, a five-time All-Star catcher, has a much smaller lead. His 281,331 votes put him just about 22,000 ahead of the Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras.
The leading vote-getter overall is Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has 633,342 so far.
The 89th All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park in Washington on July 17. It will be televised on Fox.
National League All-Star vote leaders
As announced Monday by Major League Baseball
FIRST BASE: 1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 633,342; 2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 248,275; 3. Brandon Belt, Giants, 162,750; 4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 113,392; 5. Joey Votto, Reds, 83,272.
SECOND BASE: 1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 398,816; 2. Javier Baez, Cubs, 360,307; 3. Scooter Gennett, Reds, 309,512; 4. Asdrubal Cabrera, Mets, 97,243; 5. Joe Panik, Giants, 62,325.
THIRD BASE: 1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 527,683; 2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 305,062; 3. Johan Camargo, Braves, 152,260; 4. Eugenio Suarez, Reds, 87,659; 5. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 87,387.
SHORTSTOPS: 1. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 466,021; 2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 225,182; 3. Addison Russell, Cubs, 210,764; 4. Trea Turner, Nationals, 158,252; 5. Trevor Story, Rockies, 143,603.
CATCHER: 1. Buster Posey, Giants, 281,331; 2. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 259,427; 3. Kurt Suzuki, Braves, 223,108; 4. Francisco Cervelli, Pirates, 168,832; 5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 152,336.
OUTFIELD: 1. Bryce Harper, Nationals, 498,189; 2. Nick Markakis, Braves, 494,206; 3. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 351,780; 4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 309,099; 5. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 277,077; 6. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 225,225; 7. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 203,299; 8. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 196,837; 9. Odubel Herrera, Phillies, 189,234; 10. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 175,583.
