Raley Field to welcome another Giants starter this weekend

For the second time in three days, River Cats fans will get to see one of the Giants on the mound.
Johnny Cueto will start in a rehab assignment at Raley Field on Saturday, when the River Cats host the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The start comes two days after Jeff Samardzija threw against El Paso.
Cueto, who will make his third appearance in West Sacramento, was 3-0 in five starts for the Giants and led the majors with a 0.84 ERA before being placed on the 10-day disabled list May 1 with a sprained right elbow. The right-hander, who was later transferred to the 60-day list, is on the DL for the second time this season after missing time in April due to a sprained ankle.
Along with Samardzija and Cueto, another Giants starter has pitched at Raley Field this season. Madison Bumgarner threw against the Albuquerque Isotopes on May 26 and was solid, throwing 47 pitches and finishing with eight strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed.
Tickets to Saturday's contest, which will feature post-game fireworks, are still available.
