Following a training session at Cosumnes River College on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, former English Premier League star Carlton Cole talks about how good it was to get on the Bonney Field pitch last Saturday night in his Sacramento Republic FC's debut. Cole said with increased fitness, he expects to play more for Sacramento coach Paul Buckle, who says the Republic FC players are training hard with a chance to earn a spot in the eight-team Western Conference playoffs.