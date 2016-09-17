Sacramento Republic FC 1, LA Galaxy II 1

Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Danny Barrera (5) collides with a LA Galaxy II defender during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC forward Cameron Iwasa (14) passes the ball to Sacramento Republic FC forward Wilson Kneeshaw (29) resulting in a goal and tying the game 1-1 at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC defender Mike da Fonte (3) rises up for a header during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC defender Mike da Fonte (3) reacts after nearly scoring a goal during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC forward Cameron Iwasa (14) attempts a goal during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
Republic FC’s Cameron Iwasa, right, battles the LA Galaxy II’s defender Jefrey Payeras during the first half at Bonney Field on Saturday night. Republic FC was attempting to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 matches.
Sacramento Republic FC forward Harry Williams (9) fights for the ball against LA Galaxy II defender Bradley Diallo (53) during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
LA Galaxy II goalkeeper Clement Diop (31) prevents a goal during the second half at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
LA Galaxy II goalkeeper Clement Diop (31) looks to the Republic Battalion at a game between the Sacramento Republic FC and LA Galaxy II at Bonney Field on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Sacramento.
