Republic FC’s marathon effort leads to USL Western Conference title

In early May, Republic FC had just endured a club-record three-game USL losing streak while going most of April without scoring a goal.
Republic FC coach Paul Buckle and director of football Graham Smith heard the rumblings. Fans started to question the off-season decisions of Buckle and Smith that allowed their most popular veteran players to leave, including USL star Rodrigo Lopez, who had 26 goals and 19 assists during his two seasons in Sacramento.
They were replaced largely with untested rookies and unknown veterans.
“People were saying Smith out, Buckle out,” Smith recalled. “At that moment in time, people had their fingers on the panic button. We had lost three games 1-0, but we were telling the fans, ‘We’ll be there at the end, that it’s not a sprint but a marathon.’ ”
Last Saturday, Republic FC broke the tape on a grueling 30-game USL regular season by finishing atop the 15-team Western Conference.
Sacramento beat the Tulsa Roughnecks FC 4-0 in Oklahoma, then got help later that night from the Orange County Blues FC – Sacramento’s first-round playoff opponent this Saturday at Bonney Field – with its 4-0 win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which held the tie-breaking advantage over Republic FC.
In the process, Republic FC achieved a number of milestones.
It finished the regular-season with a club best 11-game unbeaten streak, it produced a club-best 12 shutouts and it set another club attendance record by drawing 172,711 fans.
Forward Cameron Iwasa set a new single-season club record for USL goals with 12 and midfielder Danny Barrera a new club mark for assists with nine, which also was second best in the 29-team league.
It also marked the first time Republic FC finished in first place during the regular season in its three-year existence.
They did it with largely a new group of players. Only six players on the 25-man roster remain from the team’s 2014 USL championship team.
The youth movement was necessitated in part when the club busted its budget by nearly $2 million in starting an academy program and expanding its Cal Expo stadium in a continuing bid to reach Major League Soccer.
Smith and Buckle were able to fit the pieces together despite the limited player budget.
“It’s been a full 25 guys who have come in and played at different times of the year when we needed them,” said Barrera, Republic FC’s captain. “It’s been an amazing team effort. Everybody plays for each other, and that translates into being the best team in the league.”
Barrera said the team’s 2-3-1 start wasn’t unexpected.
“There was a huge turnover in players from last year,” he said. “So it’s always going to be hard getting a bunch of new guys to know each other…. Obviously (success) wasn’t going to come straight away. But after we went through those road bumps, made our mistakes and learned from them … we jelled and put a good product out there.”
Buckle knew the team faced a grueling overhaul when Republic FC was unable to re-sign Lopez at the end of last season.
Ten players who finished 2015 with Sacramento were gone when USL play began in March. Then midfielder Ivan Mirkovic was shipped to the OC Blues after the first league game, and Stewart was transferred to the North American Soccer League Ottawa Fury FC in mid-July.
“Anyone in pro (soccer) will tell you making a team jell, making a team come together on and off the field is not easy when you lose the players we lost,” Buckle said. “But we moved on. We’ve set new records, and we’ve won our conference. Now we’re desperate to win the championship.”
Bill Paterson: 916-326-5506, @SacBee_BillP
