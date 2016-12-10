Paul Rose enjoys his 38th year of coaching soccer at Jesuit

0:20 Yuba River rages in the Donner Summit area near Truckee Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

0:54 Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg rakes mulch with Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, his former mayoral rival

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

1:32 UC Davis paid to repair its online image

1:36 'Janitors' represent Sacramento's movie making skills

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

9:35 Silas Hurd, stricken with epilepsy, has become a focal point in Nevada County marijuana battles