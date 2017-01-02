MLS vet Moffat joins Republic FC

Midfielder Adam Moffat, who has played in 178 matches with five Major League Soccer teams and the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, has signed with Republic FC of the USL, the team will announce Tuesday morning.
Moffat, 30, was a member of the 2008 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew and was a key player in leading the Houston Dynamo to the MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012. He helped the Cosmos win back-to-back NASL championships the past two years.
Moffat was New York’s second-leading goal scorer last season with eight.
Bill Paterson
Comments