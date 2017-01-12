Republic FC is forward thinking entering 2017 season

2:43 Boys, girls prep soccer teams weather new season Pause

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

1:15 Animal shelters seek owners of pets, farm animals displaced by Northern California storms

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:41 Flooding hits portions of Point Pleasant area south of Elk Grove

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels