Hewlett Packard CEO Whitman joins Sacramento Republic’s bid for Major League Soccer berth

Meg Whitman, the Hewlett Packard CEO who ran unsuccessfully for California governor in 2010, is joining the ownership group of Sacramento Republic FC.
Republic FC managing partner Kevin Nagle revealed Whitman’s involvement in the group in a letter sent to his co-investors Tuesday morning. Whitman’s husband, Stanford professor Griff Harsh, is also joining the group, according to a copy of a letter obtained by The Sacramento Bee.
Nagle wrote that Whitman and Harsh have a “passion for sports, interest in soccer, and vision for the kind of transformational impact that MLS can have in a city like Sacramento.” Their financial stake in the team was not revealed.
“They believe in the future of MLS, and they have great respect for what our community has been able to accomplish in this effort to date,” Nagle wrote.
The new owners were revealed hours before Republic FC planned to file its application for an expansion spot in Major League Soccer, the nation’s top professional soccer league. Nagle dispatched team official Kunal Merchant to New York to hand deliver the bid this afternoon.
“It's a proud day for Sacramento as we submit our bid to become the next MLS city,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in an emailed statement. “No community has worked harder or longer than ours to earn a place in the next round of MLS expansion. You see it in our dedicated fans, regional passion, and indomitable spirit. Congratulations to (Republic FC managing partner) Kevin Nagle and everyone for leading the charge on this truly special opportunity to grow our economy, revitalize downtown, and bring new energy, community, and civic pride to our region. I am more convinced now than ever that Sacramento is ready for MLS.”
Major League Soccer officials will reveal the full list of cities bidding on the spots later today.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, in a visit to Sacramento last April, all but promised the city an expansion team and said he thinks Republic FC would be playing at the major league level by 2020. He added “they’ve been able to check the boxes that are required” for admission to MLS.
Seven months later he announced that Sacramento was one of 10 finalists for a franchise and would have to formally apply like all the other cities. While that seemed like a setback, Republic FC officials said they believed the quick deadline for applications would favor Sacramento because it has been working on expansion since 2014 and already has lined up a strong ownership group, a shovel-ready, privately financed stadium deal and other necessities.
Republic FC’s ownership group includes owners of the Sacramento Kings and Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. Whitman’s addition adds another deep pocket to the group.
The former CEO of pioneering online auction house eBay, Whitman jumped into California politics in 2010. After winning the Republican nomination for governor, she lost badly to Jerry Brown despite spending $144 million of her own money. Her wealth became an albatross and she was dubbed “Queen Meg”' by critics.
A year later, she became chief executive of Hewlett-Packard, the legendary Silicon Valley company that had fallen on hard times. In 2015 she split the company in two pieces. She retained leadership of what is now called Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a $50 billion-a-year company, and has engineered something of a turnaround. Although revenue fell last year, profits improved.
The company is “way more fun” than it was when she joined, she told Fortune magazine last fall. Whitman stepped into the political spotlight again last year, endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton instead of eventual winner Donald Trump, a Republican.
League observers said they believed Sacramento and St. Louis were the leading contenders for the first two expansion slots, which the league expects to choose as early as May. MLS plans to add two more teams as well, although the timeline for that additional expansion round hasn’t been established.
Since Garber’s last statement on expansion, the competition for teams has intensified and the list of finalists has grown.
In the last two weeks, Phoenix and Indianapolis have announced their bids for expansion franchises. Meanwhile, Garber on Monday visited San Diego, one of the finalists, and said he was intrigued by the city’s cultural and business connections to soccer-mad Mexico.
“What we think about when we look at growing professional soccer in America, it is a close partnership with Mexico,” he told a crowd of dignitaries that included U.S. soccer legend and San Diego resident Landon Donovan. San Diego officials handed Garber the city’s application for expansion during a rally on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.
The other finalists are Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Raleigh, San Antonio and Tampa Bay.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
.
Comments