Sacramento Republic FC releases its 2017 season schedule

2:25 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle pleased by growth of soccer in America Pause

1:23 Jesuit soccer coach Paul Rose: No thoughts on retirement

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'