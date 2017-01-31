Sacramento Republic FC releases its 2017 season schedule

Sacramento Republic FC will begin the 2017 season with a preseason match against the New York Red Bulls at Bonney Field on Feb. 10, the team announced.
Republic FC will begin the United Soccer League regular-season on the road March 26 against the Seattle Sounders FC 2.
Republic FC’s USL home opener at Bonney Field is April 1 against Orange County SC. It will be a rematch of last season’s Western Conference quarterfinals match won by Orange County 5-4 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw. Orange County was seeded 8th in the playoffs while the Republic FC was the No. 1 seed.
The 32-match USL schedule has Republic FC playing each Western Conference opponent home and away at least once. Republic FC will play four consecutive home matches Sept. 16-30.
The regular season concludes Oct. 14 on the road against Reno 1868 FC, which will be playing in its first USL season.
Sacramento is scheduled to play seven preseason matches – two at home – before the USL season begins. The second preseason match at Bonney Field is March 4 against FC Cincinnati, in its second season in the USL playing out of the Eastern Conference.
Michael McGough: 916-326-5508 @Mike_McGough
PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Feb. 10
vs. New York Red Bulls
Feb. 18
at Fresno Fuego
Feb. 25
at San Jose Earthquakes
March 1
at Sacramento State
March 4
vs. FC Cincinnati
March 11
at Reno 1868 FC
March 18
at San Francisco Deltas
USL SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
March 26
at Seattle Sounders FC 2
April 1
vs. Orange County SC
April 8
at Tulsa Roughnecks FC
April 11
at Oklahoma City Energy FC
April 15
at Swope Park Rangers KC
April 22
vs. Portland Timbers 2
April 29
at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
May 6
at San Antonio FC
May 13
at Real Monarchs SLC
May 20
vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
May 28
at Seattle Sounders FC 2
June 3
vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
June 10
at Reno 1868 FC
June 17
vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
June 21
vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
June 25
at LA Galaxy II
July 1
vs. San Antonio FC
July 23
vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
Aug. 5
vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Aug. 12
at Portland Timbers FC 2
Aug. 19
vs. Reno 1868 FC
Aug. 23
vs. Swope Park Rangers KC
Aug. 26
at Phoenix Rising FC
Sept. 2
vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sept. 9
at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
Sept. 16
vs. LA Galaxy II
Sept. 23
vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC
Sept. 27
vs. Real Monarchs SLC
Sept. 30
vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Oct. 4
at Orange County SC
Oct. 7
at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Oct. 14
All home games at Bonney Field
at Reno 1868 FC
