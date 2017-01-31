Soccer

January 31, 2017 2:18 PM

Sacramento Republic FC releases its 2017 season schedule

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

Sacramento Republic FC will begin the 2017 season with a preseason match against the New York Red Bulls at Bonney Field on Feb. 10, the team announced.

Republic FC will begin the United Soccer League regular-season on the road March 26 against the Seattle Sounders FC 2.

Republic FC’s USL home opener at Bonney Field is April 1 against Orange County SC. It will be a rematch of last season’s Western Conference quarterfinals match won by Orange County 5-4 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw. Orange County was seeded 8th in the playoffs while the Republic FC was the No. 1 seed.

The 32-match USL schedule has Republic FC playing each Western Conference opponent home and away at least once. Republic FC will play four consecutive home matches Sept. 16-30.

The regular season concludes Oct. 14 on the road against Reno 1868 FC, which will be playing in its first USL season.

Sacramento is scheduled to play seven preseason matches – two at home – before the USL season begins. The second preseason match at Bonney Field is March 4 against FC Cincinnati, in its second season in the USL playing out of the Eastern Conference.

Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

Managing partner Kevin Nagle expresses confidence in Sacramento's chances for expansion team.

Dale Kasler The Sacramento Bee

Michael McGough: 916-326-5508

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date

Opponent

Feb. 10

vs. New York Red Bulls

Feb. 18

at Fresno Fuego

Feb. 25

at San Jose Earthquakes

March 1

at Sacramento State

March 4

vs. FC Cincinnati

March 11

at Reno 1868 FC

March 18

at San Francisco Deltas

USL SCHEDULE

Date

Opponent

March 26

at Seattle Sounders FC 2

April 1

vs. Orange County SC

April 8

at Tulsa Roughnecks FC

April 11

at Oklahoma City Energy FC

April 15

at Swope Park Rangers KC

April 22

vs. Portland Timbers 2

April 29

at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

May 6

at San Antonio FC

May 13

at Real Monarchs SLC

May 20

vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC

May 28

at Seattle Sounders FC 2

June 3

vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

June 10

at Reno 1868 FC

June 17

vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

June 21

vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

June 25

at LA Galaxy II

July 1

vs. San Antonio FC

July 23

vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2

Aug. 5

vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Aug. 12

at Portland Timbers FC 2

Aug. 19

vs. Reno 1868 FC

Aug. 23

vs. Swope Park Rangers KC

Aug. 26

at Phoenix Rising FC

Sept. 2

vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sept. 9

at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Sept. 16

vs. LA Galaxy II

Sept. 23

vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC

Sept. 27

vs. Real Monarchs SLC

Sept. 30

vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Oct. 4

at Orange County SC

Oct. 7

at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Oct. 14

All home games at Bonney Field

at Reno 1868 FC

Soccer

