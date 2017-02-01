Sacramento’s Major League Soccer bid comes with major omission: Republic FC

In what should have been a happy day for Sacramento’s soccer community, the day the city formally submitted its Major League Soccer bid on Tuesday, many fans were upset or confused.
It was all in a name: The local bid to join the ranks of America’s premiere soccer league was officially submitted by Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings. It was not identified in any way with Sacramento Republic FC, the successful minor league soccer team that has won a championship and the hearts of many fans who hoped the Republic name and crest would remain the identity of Sacramento soccer.
The confusion generated a stir on social media. “Why would Major League Soccer exclude (the) team that put Sacramento on the map?” wrote Jason R. Riley on Twitter.
Kevin Nagle, who made his fortune running and selling drug benefit companies, founded Sac Soccer and Entertainment, which he envisioned as the eventual corporate identity for Sacramento’s MLS team. Nagle also became an investor in the Republic in 2014.
But he doesn’t own the Republic name or organization. It’s owned by an investment group headed by Warren Smith, who first had the idea that Sacramento could grow an MLS team.
Smith’s plan was to get a minor league soccer team up and running, which he did in 2014, and that investors would follow and take the Republic to its MLS goal. The runway success of the Republic, which won the USL championship in its inaugural season in 2014, attracted Nagle as an investor.
But Smith and Nagle have not yet consummated a deal. So when the time came for Nagle to join 11 other cities submitting expansion bids to MLS on Tuesday, Nagle said he had to move forward without the Republic name because he doesn’t own it – for now.
The lack of a Republic presence in Sacramento’s MLS bid drew outrage from the minor league team’s ardent supporters.
The Tower Bridge Battalion, the vociferous Republic FC fan group, said on its Twitter feed: “TBB has, is and always will be (Sacramento Republic FC) until we die. All of the money (Republic investor) Kevin Nagle has to offer won’t change that.”
In the Twittersphere, that would qualify as “shots fired.” Fans didn’t know what was going on Tuesday, and neither did influential soccer media members. Brian Straus, who covers MLS for Sports Illustrated, saw the absence of the Republic name and logo as a potential problem for Sacramento’s chances to be promoted to MLS.
“(The) Republic brand, story was a big asset,” Straus said on Twitter. “(Without) it is Sacramento one of the four most attractive bidders to MLS? (I’m) not as confident as I was before.”
Nagle said he wants to retain the Republic logo and name if Sacramento were promoted to MLS.
“My preference would be to keep the Republic name,” Nagle said. MLS currently has 22 franchises and will christen a 23rd in Los Angeles in 2018. The league could add another two teams this year.
Because it could be six months or longer before MLS decides whether it will expand again, Nagle said that leaves time for him to continue negotiating with Smith.
Tellingly, Smith was not presented at Tuesday’s downtown press conference announcing Sacramento’s MLS bid and its newest investor – former Hewlett-Packard CEO and gubernatorial candidate, Meg Whitman.
Only two years before, Smith and Nagle were practically arm and arm when former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson announced another investor in Sacramento soccer: 49ers owner Jed York.
York, Whitman and Nagle remain front and center in Sacramento’s quest for MLS.
Smith could not be reached for comment.
Sacramento avidly began courting MLS before the Republic played its first professional game, which drew more than 20,000 fans to Hughes Stadium on a frigid April night in 2014. Since then, the Republic moved to Bonney Field at Cal Expo.
If Sacramento gets an MLS team, Nagle’s group looks to play future games at a yet-to-be-constructed stadium at the downtown railyards.
Whether that team is named Republic remains to be seen, but Nagle said his group is committed to success.
“We have an incredibly strong group with Meg Whitman and her husband (Stanford University professor) Griff Harsh,” Nagle said.
“We’re driven to deliver a team for our fans,” Nagle said. “We want an MLS team very badly.”
