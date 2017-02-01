Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand

Mayor Steinberg intervenes in ownership dispute as MLS bid is pending.
Dale Kasler The Sacramento Bee

Soccer

Republic FC's Paul Buckle and Cameron Iwasa

Republic FC's Paul Buckle and Cameron Iwasa talk about playing the Orange County Blues FC in the opening round of the USL playoffs Saturday night at Bonney Field after training on Sept. 27 and 30, 2016 at Cosumnes River College.

Soccer

Republic FC's Paul Buckle 'very proud' of his champions

After a training session Tuesday at Cosumnes River College on Sept. 27, 2016, Sacramento Republic FC's Paul Buckle and midfielder Danny Barrera discuss how team was able to overcome the odds to win the USL Western Conference championship this season. Sacramento opens the conference playoffs against the Orange County Blues FC at Bonney Field on Saturday.

Sports Videos