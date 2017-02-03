Nine Sacramento Republic FC soccer academy players sign letters of intent to play at universities

Nine young players from Sacramento Republic FC’s Academy signed letters of intent this week to play soccer at universities - seven of them for colleges in California.
Here’s a look at the recruits who signed on Wednesday - National Signing Day.
- Cameron Douglas and Armando Conover, both goalkeepers, will be attending UCLA and Menlo College, respectively.
- Defenders Seamus McLaughlin, Omari Fontes and Diego Villapudua will continue their soccer careers at the University of San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara and University of the Pacific.
- Midfielder Keegan Ness committed to Oregon State University, and fellow midfielder Leopoldo Hernandez will play at CSU Northridge.
- Forwards Francis Avoce and Younes Dayekh committed to Loyola Marymount University and Bradley University, respectively.
Most of the players came up through Sacramento area soccer clubs, Sacramento FC Republic announced, including Davis Legacy (Avoce) Placer United (Douglas and Ness), San Juan Soccer Academy (Fontes and McLaughlin), Impact Soccer Club (Dayekh), Sacramento United (Conover), Real Sacramento FC (Hernandez) and Stockton Monarcas 98 (Villapudua).
