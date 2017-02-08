Republic FC’s friendly against N.Y. Red Bulls canceled

Sacramento Republic’s first preseason match of 2017 has been canceled due to unsafe playing conditions at Bonney Field due to heavy rainfall, the team announced Wednesday.
Republic FC was to play a friendly match against the New York Red Bulls.
“When it rains it pours,” Republic FC President Warren Smith said in a statement released by the team. “As much as we need the rainfall in California, there was too much of a good thing for us this week. We want to thank the New York Red Bulls for understanding the situation and everyone’s concern for the players’ safety on the pitch. We’ve already begun planning for a substitute friendly to add to our schedule during drier and warmer weather.”
The team said season ticket holders will receive two tickets to future friendly matches due to the cancellation. Those purchasing single-match tickets will receive a refund from Ticketmaster.com
Republic FC’s first match of the season will be on the road against Fresno Fuego of the Premier Development League on Feb. 18 at Chukchansi Park.
The team’s first preseason match at Bonney Field is scheduled for March 4 against the FC Cincinnati of the USL’s Eastern Conference.
