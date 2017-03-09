Soccer

March 9, 2017 12:14 PM

Republic FC to make ‘significant announcement’ about soccer facility

Sacramento Republic FC is set to make a “significant announcement” regarding its playing facility this afternoon, the team announced in a media release.

The announcement could involve the team’s stadium naming rights. Republic FC’s 8,000-seat stadium at Cal Expo has been called Bonney Field since its debut in 2014, after local plumbing contractor Bonney Plumbing, Heating, Air and Rooter Service.

Last July, Republic FC announced a new partnership with UC Davis Health System to sponsor the team’s jerseys, which would take effect if the team is granted MLS status.

The Bee has previously reported that Republic FC is planning to build a privately financed stadium in Sacramento’s downtown railyard if its MLS bid is accepted.

The team’s announcement is expected at a press conference at 1 p.m.

