Sacramento Republic FC renames home stadium Papa Murphy’s Park

Sacramento Republic FC has renamed its home stadium Papa Murphy’s Park in a new multi-year sponsorship deal, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Papa Murphy’s is a Vancouver, Wash.-based chain that sells “take-and-bake” pizzas for people to heat and consume at home.
Republic FC’s 8,000-seat stadium at Cal Expo had been called Bonney Field since its debut in 2014, after local plumbing contractor Bonney Plumbing, Heating, Air and Rooter Service.
Last July, Republic FC announced a new partnership with UC Davis Health System to sponsor the team’s jerseys, which would take effect if the team is granted MLS status.
The Bee has previously reported that Republic FC is planning to build a privately financed stadium in Sacramento’s downtown railyard if its MLS bid is accepted.
