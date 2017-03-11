Soccer

March 11, 2017 8:18 PM

Ex-Republic player hits jackpot with Reno, forces draw with old team

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Republic FC went on the road and dominated – for 27 minutes.

Then Sacramento was burned by one of its own.

The result was a 3-3 draw with Reno 1868 FC in a preseason friendly Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Republic striker Tyler Blackwood had two goals in a 3-minute span to kick off the scoring. Seven minutes later, Sammy Ochoa put the visitors up 3-0 with a 27th-minute penalty kick.

Reno became a not-so-gracious host and got some help from a guy who left Sacramento for one of the USL’s newest teams.

Mackenzie Pridham, who played for Republic FC last season, got Reno on the board in the 41st with a tap-in, but it wasn’t the last time he’d sting his former club.

Sacramento led 3-1 at halftime, but that two-goal advantage was cut in half in the 67th, when Dane Kelly pushed a rebound past Republic keeper Evan Newton.

Reno pulled level in the 88th minute when Elk Grove native Matt LaGrassa, another ex-Republic star, fired a long ball into the box that eventually found Pridham, who blasted a shot past Newton for the game’s final tally.

For the second game in a row, Republic settled for a draw after surrendering a late score. Sacramento and FC Cincinnati tied 2-2 on March 4 at Bonney Field.

Sacramento has two more friendlies before starting the regular season March 26 at Seattle Sounders FC 2.

