A major-league pain: Republic FC friendly against Earthquakes canceled due to weather

Mother Nature 2, Sacramento MLS friendlies 0.
That’s the score this year as Republic FC had another match canceled due to an unplayable home field after heavy rain took a toll on the natural grass at Papa Murphy’s Park before Sacramento was to host Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Republic FC also had a Feb. 10 home friendly against the New York Red Bulls canceled because of rain.
The decision to cancel Wednesday’s game was made Tuesday afternoon, and Republic FC tweeted pictures of large areas of the pitch underwater.
BREAKING: Tomorrow's (3/22) preseason friendly vs @SJEarthquakes, has been cancelled due to weather.— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) March 21, 2017
Read: https://t.co/LHnFARs2Ul pic.twitter.com/OV8Rq1ilT7
“I can’t get a break,” Republic FC President Warren Smith said. “But we need the rain, so it’s hard to get upset when we know how much it’s needed. We were able to pick this one up after we had to cancel the Red Bulls game. They (Earthquakes) had a bye this week and our schedules worked out.”
Smith said the team will seek other matches to bring to Sacramento soccer fans. Republic FC season-ticket holders will receive tickets to a future friendly match. Fans who purchased single-match tickets will receive a full refund through Ticketmaster.com, the team announced.
“We owe it to our fans to bring higher-level quality soccer,” Smith said. “Either that’s another MLS team or an international friendly. We only have two games in July, so perhaps then, and I’d like to see some more games during the (California) State Fair. I’m confident we can do it.”
