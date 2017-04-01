New guy provides: Ochoa adds to impressive start as Republic FC rolls Orange County

Sammy Ochoa added two more goals to his impressive start, Wilson Kneeshaw scored in the 68th minute and Harry Williams capped it in the 90th as Republic FC dominated Orange County SC 4-0 on Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.
Ochoa, who had a goal and an assist in last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Seattle, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after sprinting to a loose ball near the Orange County goal and hammering a low left corner shot. His second goal came in the 59th minute, cleaning up another loose ball.
“I was just following the play and was in the right place at the right time,” said Ochoa, a new addition to the squad who played the past two seasons with the Tulsa Roughnecks FC. “One of my jobs is to pick up the trash.”
Ochoa narrowly missed a hat trick in the 72nd minute when he had his shot deflected back to him by keeper Charlie Lyon. Ochoa tapped it back toward the goal but Lyon snared it.
“That was probably the easiest chance all night,” Ochoa said. “I’m not going to have a chance at a hat trick every game.”
In the 68th minute, Tyler Blackwood served a soft lob over the box from the left side to an awaiting Kneeshaw, who one-timed it through for a 3-0 lead. Kneeshaw’s shot hit the right post and spun across the goal mouth and past a diving Lyon. Harry Williams got Lyon off his line in the 90th minute and ripped a right-footer into the empty net for the capper.
“Tyler and I are both English so we have that connection,” Kneeshaw said. “For the second game of the season, I think we’re in great shape.”
Republic FC has now won or tied 13 straight USL regular-season games. Sacramento’s four goals were the most ever scored in a USL season home opener.
“We didn’t start well at all and that’s the second straight game we didn’t start well,” Republic FC coach Paul Buckle said. “But we picked up the pace, and I’m pleased with four goals and the clean sheet.”
When the teams last met on Oct. 1, Orange County – then known as the Blues – defeated Republic FC on penalty kicks 5-4 after a 0-0 regulation in the first round of last year’s USL Cup playoffs.
