Sacramento Republic FC formally joins Major League Soccer bid

Leaders announced Monday, May 15 that Republic FC will be acquired by Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, the group led by Kings minority owner Kevin Nagle that filed a Major League Soccer expansion application in January. It also means the Republic FC brand and team crest will be part of the MLS bid. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee