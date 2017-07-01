Republic FC and San Antonio FC play to a 1-1 draw

Back in front of a home crowd and facing a United Soccer League opponent, Republic FC played San Antonio FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.
After Republic FC’s U.S. Open Cup ended in the round of 16 with a 2-0 loss Wednesday against Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy, Sacramento rallied to keep a strong stretch of solid USL play intact.
Sacramento has turned things around considerably since breaking a 563-minute scoring drought during an Open Cup match in mid-May. They’ve suffered just one USL loss since then, a 5-1-3 span as of Saturday’s tie.
The lone Republic FC goal Saturday came off the foot of defender Emrah Klimenta following a feed from Danny Barrera in the 19th minute.
San Antonio FC responded 12 minutes later, with AJ Ajeakwa knotting the score in the 31st minute.
Saturday’s match was the first of a four-match homestand that spans through Aug. 5. In fact, from July through September, Republic FC is scheduled to play 11 matches at Papa Murphy’s Park and just three road contests.
Republic FC hosts CF Pachuca of Liga MX on July 15, an 8 p.m. start.
