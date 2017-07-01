FILE - Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Klimenta scored the lone goal in Republic FC’s 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
FILE - Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Klimenta scored the lone goal in Republic FC’s 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com
FILE - Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Klimenta scored the lone goal in Republic FC’s 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com

Soccer

July 01, 2017 10:19 PM

Republic FC and San Antonio FC play to a 1-1 draw

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

Back in front of a home crowd and facing a United Soccer League opponent, Republic FC played San Antonio FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.

After Republic FC’s U.S. Open Cup ended in the round of 16 with a 2-0 loss Wednesday against Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy, Sacramento rallied to keep a strong stretch of solid USL play intact.

Sacramento has turned things around considerably since breaking a 563-minute scoring drought during an Open Cup match in mid-May. They’ve suffered just one USL loss since then, a 5-1-3 span as of Saturday’s tie.

The lone Republic FC goal Saturday came off the foot of defender Emrah Klimenta following a feed from Danny Barrera in the 19th minute.

San Antonio FC responded 12 minutes later, with AJ Ajeakwa knotting the score in the 31st minute.

Saturday’s match was the first of a four-match homestand that spans through Aug. 5. In fact, from July through September, Republic FC is scheduled to play 11 matches at Papa Murphy’s Park and just three road contests.

Republic FC hosts CF Pachuca of Liga MX on July 15, an 8 p.m. start.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 0:52

Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid
Papa Murphy's partnering with Republic FC soccer in Sacramento 1:57

Papa Murphy's partnering with Republic FC soccer in Sacramento
Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand 1:20

Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand

View More Video

Sports Videos