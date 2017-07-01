Republic FC and San Antonio FC play to a 1-1 draw

FILE - Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Klimenta scored the lone goal in Republic FC’s 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com