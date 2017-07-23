Long USL break can’t cool Republic FC. Another win pushes team up standings

Republic FC hadn’t played a United Soccer League match in more than three weeks, but that didn’t stop them from remaining one of the hottest teams in the league.
Goals from Trevin Caesar and Tyler Blackwood backed Evan Newton’s clean sheet as Republic FC earned a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders FC 2 on Sunday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.
In the team’s first USL contest since July 1, Caesar got things rolling for the hosts in the 16th minute. The forward smashed home a volley off a lob from Sammy Ochoa that gave Seattle keeper Sam Fowler no chance at a save.
Trevin Caesar with the volley!
Blackwood doubled the lead in the 60th. Running down the left side of the field just outside the 18-yard box, he sent what looked like a cross attempt toward the goal. The ball went high over a leaping Fowler and into the top-right corner of the net.

Check out this golazo from @Tblackwood17!
That was all the offense Sacramento would need.
The win pushes Republic FC (8-6-4, 28 points) into fourth place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Reno 1868 FC. Sacramento extended its unbeaten streak to five matches, with four victories and a draw. Only the Swope Park Rangers have a better current five-game stretch (all victories).
Sounders FC 2 (7-12-2, 23) remain in eighth place after taking a fourth consecutive loss.
