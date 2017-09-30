Republic FC ends two-match skid, wins 2-0 in 2017 home finale

In the team’s final home match of the regular season, Republic FC defeated Phoenix Rising FC by a 2-0 final Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.
The win put Sacramento (13-10-6 in United Soccer League play) back in control of the No. 6 seed in the USL Western Conference, two points ahead of Tulsa Roughnecks FC, which suffered a 2-0 loss to San Antonio FC on Saturday.
Republic FC’s shutout win cooled down a Phoenix club that had won five straight matches entering Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, an Emrah Klimenta free kick in the 49th minute gave Republic FC all it would need.
TAKE A BOW @EmrahK23! #SACvPHX pic.twitter.com/WVCHycU3kA— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) October 1, 2017
Five minutes later, Agustin Cazarez slipped a low shot into the bottom right corner for the second and final goal of the match.
54' | GOOOOOOAL CAZAREZ!!— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) October 1, 2017
Cazarez picks up a split ball from Bijev and places a perfect low shot that beats Cohen. #SACvPHX
SRFC 2, PHX 0 pic.twitter.com/BpT5ybaodK
Saturday marked Republic FC’s third match in eight days, all at Papa Murphy’s Park. The team went 1-2 in that stretch.
Republic FC still has yet to officially clinch a playoff spot. With three road matches left, the team needs five points (teams get three for a win, one for a draw) to stay in the top eight and secure a spot, according to USL’s playoff race tracker posted before the weekend.
The top four teams in each conference get to host first-round playoff games. Trailing No. 4 San Antonio FC by 10 points, Sacramento is out of contention for a first-round home playoff game.
Republic FC will face Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
