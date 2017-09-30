FILE -- Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
FILE -- Republic FC fans and members of the Tower Bridge Battalion congratulate Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta (23) following the match between the Sacramento Republic FC and the Orange County SC at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee File

Soccer

Republic FC ends two-match skid, wins 2-0 in 2017 home finale

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 30, 2017 9:50 PM

In the team’s final home match of the regular season, Republic FC defeated Phoenix Rising FC by a 2-0 final Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park.

The win put Sacramento (13-10-6 in United Soccer League play) back in control of the No. 6 seed in the USL Western Conference, two points ahead of Tulsa Roughnecks FC, which suffered a 2-0 loss to San Antonio FC on Saturday.

Republic FC’s shutout win cooled down a Phoenix club that had won five straight matches entering Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, an Emrah Klimenta free kick in the 49th minute gave Republic FC all it would need.

Five minutes later, Agustin Cazarez slipped a low shot into the bottom right corner for the second and final goal of the match.

Saturday marked Republic FC’s third match in eight days, all at Papa Murphy’s Park. The team went 1-2 in that stretch.

Republic FC still has yet to officially clinch a playoff spot. With three road matches left, the team needs five points (teams get three for a win, one for a draw) to stay in the top eight and secure a spot, according to USL’s playoff race tracker posted before the weekend.

The top four teams in each conference get to host first-round playoff games. Trailing No. 4 San Antonio FC by 10 points, Sacramento is out of contention for a first-round home playoff game.

Republic FC will face Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 
