Major League Soccer will make a ‘major announcement’ in Nashville

Major League Soccer will head to Nashville on Wednesday to make a “major announcement,” a strong indication that the city has been awarded an expansion franchise.

That leaves Sacramento competing with Cincinnati and Detroit for one other spot that MLS plans to announce by the end of the year. No news has been released on that expansion bid.

While not directly announcing that Nashville had been granted an expansion team, a press conference has been scheduled at the Country Music Hall of Fame with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Tennessee Gov. Bill Hallam, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and John Ingram, the billionaire leading Nashville’s expansion bid.

Nashville came on strong in recent months to emerge as a top contender for expansion. Besides its deep-pocketed owner, the city also has a stadium plan approved by the Metro Council.

