  • Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation

    The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league.

The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee
The ownership group representing Sacramento Republic FC, joined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former Mayor Kevin Johnson, arrive at MLS headquarters Wednesday to make its final presentation to Major League Soccer owners tasked with recommending two expansion cities for the nation’s top professional soccer league. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Soccer

Major League Soccer will make a ‘major announcement’ in Nashville

By Ryan Lillis

rlillis@sacbee.com

December 19, 2017 08:12 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

Major League Soccer will head to Nashville on Wednesday to make a “major announcement,” a strong indication that the city has been awarded an expansion franchise.

That leaves Sacramento competing with Cincinnati and Detroit for one other spot that MLS plans to announce by the end of the year. No news has been released on that expansion bid.

While not directly announcing that Nashville had been granted an expansion team, a press conference has been scheduled at the Country Music Hall of Fame with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Tennessee Gov. Bill Hallam, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and John Ingram, the billionaire leading Nashville’s expansion bid.

Nashville came on strong in recent months to emerge as a top contender for expansion. Besides its deep-pocketed owner, the city also has a stadium plan approved by the Metro Council.

  • Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

    Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis

    Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

