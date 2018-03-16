¡Gol! Republic FC partnership will give some Spanish-speaking fans a new option

If you're content to follow Sacramento's soccer team from the couch instead of at Papa Murphy's Park, it looks like you're in luck.

And if you're bilingual, it looks like you'll also have some options.

Republic FC announced a broadcast partnership this week that will televise 25 of this season's matches, in both English and Spanish.

Channel 58 (KQCA) will show the matches in English, and Estrella TV Sacramento will handle Spanish commentary as part of an exclusive deal, the team announced Thursday.

It's the first time the team's matches will be televised in Spanish for the Sacramento area, the news release and KCRA 3 say.

This season, we're excited to bring you 25 broadcasted Republic FC matches on Hearst Television’s KQCA My58 and Spanish sister-station Estrella TV Sacramento, including this Saturday's #SACvSA!



| https://t.co/1fr6uF9eoe pic.twitter.com/S2QM47YLRw — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) March 16, 2018

Estrella is available on digital (channel 58.3), Comcast (377), Charter (200), CCI (16), Rancho Murieta (179) and Volcano (447), according to the team's news release. Estrella launched in September 2009 and is owned by Liberman Broadcasting. Its current programming lineup includes news, game shows and telenovelas (soap operas).

The 24-hour network's Sacramento channel booted up June 1, 2015. The Republic FC matches appear to be the station's first sports programming to be offered regularly.

Republic FC opens its regular season at Papa Murphy's Park, 7:30 p.m. Saturday against United Soccer League foe San Antonio FC. The game will be televised.