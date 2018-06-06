Why Republic FC is making noise with a stunning upset in U.S. Open Cup play

It took some additional time, but Republic FC's night ended with a huge upset.
Jure Matjasic tapped a rebound past goalkeeper Bryan Meredith in the 115th minute to lead Sacramento past the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday night at Papa Murphy's Park.
Yeah, it was a good night. #USOC2018 pic.twitter.com/8IRD1XMZcG— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) June 7, 2018
With the victory, Republic FC defeated an MLS side at home for the second consecutive year in this tournament, but this win came against a team that has appeared in the last two title games. Seattle beat Toronto FC in 2016 but lost in last year's rematch.
After a scoreless first half, Cameron Iwasa broke the stalemate in the 60th minute. He took a ball in the right side of the box and beat Meredith with a low shot to give Republic FC a 1-0 lead.
.@cam31iwasa, we love ya #USOC2018 pic.twitter.com/xsosTVXqsG— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) June 7, 2018
Sacramento, which beat Real Salt Lake in this tournament last season, needed overtime to advance to the fifth round after Harry Shipped pulled the Sounders level in stoppage time. He shot from outside the box, and the ball took a deflection off a Republic player and past a diving Josh Cohen with just a few minutes left in regulation.
Harry Shipp to the rescue!— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 7, 2018
1-1 | #SACvSEA pic.twitter.com/EJhAIXzQHM
Matjasic, who came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, became the hero for Republic FC late in the second overtime period.
Iwasa blasted a shot that was stopped by Meredith, but Matjasic poked out his left foot to send home the rebound for the game-winner.
The match winning goal. Jure, WE LOVE YA!#USOC2018 pic.twitter.com/3gobUhsfhI— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) June 7, 2018
Sacramento will find out its next opponent Thursday, when the Round of 16 is drawn. Republic FC is one of just three USL teams left in the bracket, joining Louisville City FC and Nashville SC. The rest are MLS sides.
