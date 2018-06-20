What a Sacramento Republic FC win tonight against Los Angeles FC would mean

In soccer news outside of Russia, Sacramento Republic FC will try to get its second victory Wednesday night against opposition from Major League Soccer in this season’s U.S. Open Cup.
Republic FC visits 2018 MLS expansion side Los Angeles FC at its state-of-the-art stadium. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m.
Republic FC advanced to the Round of 16 for a second consecutive year, as it defeated Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 in the Fourth Round thanks to Jure Matjasic’s 115th-minute goal in extra time.
A win over LAFC would propel Republic FC into the Quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time in club history.
Before its season opener, the LAFC traveled to Sacramento for a warm-up match.
Three and a half months later, LAFC also continues a season of firsts, including its initial Open Cup match, a 2-0 result over USL team Fresno FC.
“Sacramento is capable of doing a little more in the attack (than Fresno),” LAFC Coach Bob Bradley told the Los Angeles Daily News, “so we’ll find out come game time whether their approach is to be a little more positive or if they still feel like being organized, trying to find chances in counters and set pieces. We’ll be ready for both.”
Republic FC head coach Simon Elliott says his team's preparation leading up to the match has been good despite players having to recover from previous games.
"We're quietly confident we can put together a performance tomorrow," he said.
