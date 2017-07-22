NASCAR’s Kyle Larson has a children’s book in the works

A native of Elk Grove and one of NASCAR’s elite racers, Kyle Larson on Saturday announced a children’s book that he’s worked on in collaboration with an author and illustrator, available this fall.
He unveiled news of the book, “Kyle Loves Racing,” via Twitter. The cover features Larson’s red and white No. 42 Chevrolet.
Pretty excited to announce that the kid's book I've worked on with @apex_legends will be ready this fall. #KyleLovesRacing is looking good! pic.twitter.com/3Qt1zkEoXy— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 22, 2017
The book is a collaboration with Chris Workman, who has published several automobile-centric kids books in partnerships with other drivers, doing so under the brand Apex Legends.
Book distribution plans for “Kyle Loves Racing” are to be determined, Workman said on Twitter, but the book is available for pre-order on Workman’s website.
Pre-order "Kyle Loves Racing" and get a free coloring book; first 100 books purchased at https://t.co/KvT0TUsjui will be signed by Kyle! pic.twitter.com/Ef18eXYadK— Apex Legends (@apex_legends) July 22, 2017
Larson, 24, is currently No. 2 in the NASCAR Monster Energy standings behind Martin Truex Jr.
Larson’s son makes frequent appearances in photos that the Chip Ganassi racer posts to Twitter.
