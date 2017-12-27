Elk Grove-born NASCAR driver Kyle Larson proposes to longtime girlfriend

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson fell short of his sport’s championship this year, but ended up with an even sweeter prize.
Larson announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Katelyn Sweet last week, showing off the shimmering diamond ring around her freshly manicured fingers before jetting off to New Zealand to compete in a “midget car” race.
I know I know.... It’s about time!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! Off to New Zealand we go! Love you @Katelyn_Sweet pic.twitter.com/g10pMYIUE5— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 22, 2017
Sweet and Larson have a 3-year-old son, Owen, and another child expected to be born in May 2018. The family accompanied Larson, who grew up in Elk Grove, on his trip to New Zealand.
Larson, 25, was named the Mobil 1 Driver of the Year in 2017 and earned a spot on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list. A busted engine spoiled Larson’s Monster Energy Cup run, but not before he won four races and cemented himself among auto racing’s next generation of stars.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
