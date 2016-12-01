Basketball

December 1, 2016 11:51 PM

Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ double-overtime loss to the Houston Rockets

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 132-127 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland:

4: Triple-doubles this season by the Rockets’ James Harden, who finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

4: Steals by Houston’s Patrick Beverley.

4-20: Shooting performance by the Warriors’ Klay Thompson, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

4-13: Two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s performance from 3-point range. Curry finished 9 of 22 from the field for 28 points.

7: Rockets who reached double figures in scoring.

7: Turnovers committed by Harden.

8: Consecutive games Houston had lost to Golden State.

12: Consecutive games the Warriors had won.

15: Rebounds by Golden State ‘s Draymond Green, who added 20 points and nine assists.

23: Points off the bench by Houston’s Eric Gordon, who shot 9-for-19 from the floor, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

29: Season-high points scored by the Rockets’ Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge High). Anderson was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

31: Assists by the Warriors – their NBA-best 13th game with 30 or more.

39: Season-high points scored by the Warriors’ Kevin Durant.

88: Combined 3-point attempts by the Rockets and Warriors, who shot 44 each.

