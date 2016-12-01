Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ double-overtime loss to the Houston Rockets

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 132-127 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland:
4: Triple-doubles this season by the Rockets’ James Harden, who finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.
4: Steals by Houston’s Patrick Beverley.
Seriously Chuck, don't hold back on the Warriors this time... https://t.co/43z7GkNleE— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 2, 2016
4-20: Shooting performance by the Warriors’ Klay Thompson, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Klay Thompson were a combined 0-of-8 in the 2nd OT after scoring all 10 points for the Warriors in the 1st OT. pic.twitter.com/N1hZ8dsd7S— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2016
4-13: Two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s performance from 3-point range. Curry finished 9 of 22 from the field for 28 points.
Stephen Curry fouled out for the first time since December 2013 (also against the Rockets).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2016
7: Rockets who reached double figures in scoring.
7: Turnovers committed by Harden.
The Rockets have made at least 10 threes in 18 straight games.— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 2, 2016
That's the longest streak in NBA history. (per @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/HiKgKldt3O
8: Consecutive games Houston had lost to Golden State.
12: Consecutive games the Warriors had won.
Before tonight's loss the Warriors were 16-0 when scoring more than 100 points in a game this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2016
15: Rebounds by Golden State ‘s Draymond Green, who added 20 points and nine assists.
23: Points off the bench by Houston’s Eric Gordon, who shot 9-for-19 from the floor, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
3-pointers came in bunches tonight in Oracle. @HoustonRockets & @warriors put up 88 shots from deep, a new #NBA record! pic.twitter.com/YoT16xpVyF— NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2016
29: Season-high points scored by the Rockets’ Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge High). Anderson was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
31: Assists by the Warriors – their NBA-best 13th game with 30 or more.
39: Season-high points scored by the Warriors’ Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant has his 6th 30-point game for the Warriors this season, tied with Stephen Curry for the most on the Warriors this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2016
88: Combined 3-point attempts by the Rockets and Warriors, who shot 44 each.
This is the first game in NBA history in which both teams have attempted 40 three-pointers.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2016
