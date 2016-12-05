Warriors' Thompson scores 60 in 29 minutes

The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, right, shoots against Indiana Pacers’ Monta Ellis during an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland. Thompson scored 60 points on 21-of-33 shooting in 29 minutes, 3 seconds. He was 8-of-14 from three-point range and 10 of 11 from the line.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson follows through on a shot during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson celebrates a score during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson drives the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson celebrates a score during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, left, lays up a shot against Kevin Seraphin (1) during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, left, follows through on a shot as Monta Ellis, right, watches during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, center, celebrates a score during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with Kevin Durant, right, after scoring during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, right, runs past Jeff Teague after scoring during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson lays up a shot during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
The Indiana Pacers’ Monta Ellis, right, drives the ball as Myles Turner (33) blocks The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, center, during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press