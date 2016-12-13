Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ road win against the New Orleans Pelicans

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night:
0-3: The Pelicans’ record this season against the Warriors.
4: Steals by Golden State’s Draymond Green and New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday.
5: Blocks by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.
Kevin Durant Dunk Show happening now on @CSNAuthentic #DubNation pic.twitter.com/a2iDUAKCTz— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 14, 2016
6: Turnovers by Davis.
10: Assists by Green
Draymond with his first triple-double of the season! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/01JzoGnIlO— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 14, 2016
12: rebounds by Green.
15: Fourth-quarter points by the Pelicans.
Kevin with a big dose of NOPE on that block pic.twitter.com/2ixf92vXN8— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 14, 2016
15: Career triple-doubles by Green.
20: Points off the bench by New Orleans’ Langston Galloway, who made 6 of 14 attempts from the field and was 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
Draymond Green's 15 career triple-doubles are the 3rd most in the NBA since he entered the league in the 2012-13... https://t.co/pi3MrVambn— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2016
22-4: The Warriors’ record.
27: Points by Golden State’s Kevin Durant on 10-of-19 shooting.
28: points by Davis on 10-of-14 shooting.
The @warriors are now 15-0 in those games, extending the longest winning streak in triple-doubles to begin a player's career. https://t.co/A0mIIXy6FP— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2016
30: Points by the Warriors’ Stephen Curry on 11-for-23 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.
65: First-half points by the Pelicans, one point shy of their season high at halftime.
