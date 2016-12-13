Basketball

December 13, 2016 9:01 PM

Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ road win against the New Orleans Pelicans

By Stu Rosenberg

srosenberg@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night:

0-3: The Pelicans’ record this season against the Warriors.

4: Steals by Golden State’s Draymond Green and New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday.

5: Blocks by New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

6: Turnovers by Davis.

10: Assists by Green

12: rebounds by Green.

15: Fourth-quarter points by the Pelicans.

15: Career triple-doubles by Green.

20: Points off the bench by New Orleans’ Langston Galloway, who made 6 of 14 attempts from the field and was 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

22-4: The Warriors’ record.

27: Points by Golden State’s Kevin Durant on 10-of-19 shooting.

28: points by Davis on 10-of-14 shooting.

30: Points by the Warriors’ Stephen Curry on 11-for-23 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

65: First-half points by the Pelicans, one point shy of their season high at halftime.

View the box score

Related content

Basketball

Comments

 

Videos

Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson

View more video

Sports Videos