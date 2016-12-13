Crunching numbers in the Warriors’ road win against the New Orleans Pelicans

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam Pause

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher