NBA teams honor broadcaster Sager's style

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, right, high-fives teammates before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Miami. The Clippers were wearing jerseys to honor former TNT reporter Craig Sager who died Thursday.
Lynne Sladky
AP Photo
Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) drives to the hoop wearing a colorful shirt In honor of Craig Sager before an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Reinhold Matay
AP Photo
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley greets teammates during player introductions before an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Boston. The Celtics wore colorful warm-up jerseys in honor of NBA sideline reporter, Craig Sager, who died Thursday.
Elise Amendola
AP Photo
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Hayward and his team wore colorful warm-up jerseys in honor of NBA sideline reporter, Craig Sager, who died Thursday.
Rick Bowmer
AP Photo
Orlando Magic players stand for the national anthem while wearing colorful shirts in honor of Craig Sager, a television sportscaster who passed away earlier in the week, before an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Reinhold Matay
AP Photo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker wear shirts to honor NBA broadcaster Craig Sager who died earlier before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
AP Photo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo wears a shirt to honor NBA broadcaster Craig Sager who died earlier before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
AP Photo